Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

OFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,176 shares of company stock worth $251,532. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

