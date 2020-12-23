Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.62

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 6094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $853.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 150,554 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,744,000 after buying an additional 72,117 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after buying an additional 55,966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth $1,791,000. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

