Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 64.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 615,401 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Crane by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Crane by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 218,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:CR opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Crane’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

