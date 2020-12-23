CRDT Trading Down 20.4% Over Last Week (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. CRDT has a total market cap of $562,890.95 and $61,541.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00136530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00681211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00122927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00098385 BTC.

CRDT Token Profile

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,933,251 tokens. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

CRDT Token Trading

CRDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

