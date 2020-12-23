Critical Contrast: Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) versus Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endologix and Brainsway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million ($2.19) -0.01 Brainsway $23.10 million 2.82 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -12.06

Brainsway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endologix. Brainsway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endologix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Endologix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Brainsway shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and Brainsway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix -47.89% -113.17% -20.37% Brainsway -34.28% -33.99% -20.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Endologix and Brainsway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brainsway has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 93.48%. Given Brainsway’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainsway is more favorable than Endologix.

Summary

Brainsway beats Endologix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

