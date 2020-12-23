Cryptoindex.com 100 Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $27.21 million and $42,651.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

