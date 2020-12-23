CryptoPing Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.97 million and $19,415.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00135913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00672861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00181834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00381937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00098742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00058996 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

