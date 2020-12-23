Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75.

About Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, home, personal, mortgage, construction, and home equity loans; and commercial loans and lines, term loans, lines of credit, agricultural loans, commercial real estate, letters of credit, and small business administration loans.

