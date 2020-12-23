Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Delek US worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after buying an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Delek US by 7,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 649,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 595,211 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Delek US by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 259,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

DK stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

