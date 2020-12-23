Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 126,550 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,550 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in X. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after buying an additional 4,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,633 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 785,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

