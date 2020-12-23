Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 142.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.