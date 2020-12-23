Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 335 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Graham worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Graham by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Graham by 64.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GHC. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $496.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.14 and a 200 day moving average of $407.58. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $650.30.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $716.98 million for the quarter.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,175.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,333 shares of company stock worth $9,752,115. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.