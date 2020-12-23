Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,471 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after purchasing an additional 308,016 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 294,909 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 159,539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

