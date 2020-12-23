CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.