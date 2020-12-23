CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Hits $5.77 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00452110 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,355.55 or 1.00216524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005844 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

