DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

NYSE BKU opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.36.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 89.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,515,000 after buying an additional 6,290,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 964,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 607.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 836,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 718,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 488.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 665,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BankUnited by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,587,987.90. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

