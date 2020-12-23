DA Davidson Comments on BankFinancial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankFinancial in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of BFIN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BankFinancial in the third quarter worth $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BankFinancial in the first quarter worth $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 59.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm’s products include checking and savings account, debit and credit cards, cash management, deposits, loans, online banking and payment, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

