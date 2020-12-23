DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BayCom in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCML. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. BayCom has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 502.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 63.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 15.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom in the third quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

