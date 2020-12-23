DAOBet (BET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39,878.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $39,878.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,517.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.18 or 0.01225431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00064046 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00274222 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001901 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

