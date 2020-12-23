Databroker (DTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $98.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $98.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00319709 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.