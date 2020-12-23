David P. Schenkein Sells 25,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNLI traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after buying an additional 124,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 302,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.