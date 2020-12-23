David P. Schenkein Sells 25,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DNLI traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.93.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after buying an additional 124,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 302,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
