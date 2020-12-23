David Senior Sells 14,550 Shares of Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) insider David Senior sold 14,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £16,005 ($20,910.63).

Shares of RCN opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.06. The stock has a market cap of £176.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Redcentric plc has a one year low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Redcentric plc (RCN.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock.

About Redcentric plc (RCN.L)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric plc (RCN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric plc (RCN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit