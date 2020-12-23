David Senior Sells 14,550 Shares of Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) Stock

Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) insider David Senior sold 14,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £16,005 ($20,910.63).

Shares of RCN opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.06. The stock has a market cap of £176.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Redcentric plc has a one year low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Redcentric plc (RCN.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

