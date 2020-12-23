De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Insider Clive Vacher Sells 93,000 Shares

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £140,430 ($183,472.69).
DLAR stock traded up GBX 13.19 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 164.39 ($2.15). 525,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,446. De La Rue plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40.30 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £320.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.07.
About De La Rue plc (DLAR.L)
