De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Insider Clive Vacher Sells 93,000 Shares

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £140,430 ($183,472.69).

DLAR stock traded up GBX 13.19 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 164.39 ($2.15). 525,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,446. De La Rue plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40.30 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £320.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.07.

About De La Rue plc (DLAR.L)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

