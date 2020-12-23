DECOIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $149,515.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $149,515.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018041 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,407,601 coins and its circulating supply is 53,991,072 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

