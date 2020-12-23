DeFiner Achieves Market Capitalization of $755,467.68 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $755,467.68 and $928,223.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00135698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00669580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00181547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00380814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00099315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00059801 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner’s launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,099,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.