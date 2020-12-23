Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 6.3% Higher

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.98. 547,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,671,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Get Delek US alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Delek US by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.