Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.53 and last traded at $90.48. 920,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 664,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,746,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

