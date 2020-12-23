Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.65 and last traded at $88.07. Approximately 1,104,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 666,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.56.

Several analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,746,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,624 shares of company stock worth $9,018,933. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

