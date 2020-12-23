Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.88 ($23.39).

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

DTE remained flat at $€14.64 ($17.22) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,850,541 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.74. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

