DEXTools Price Hits $0.0688 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $145,051.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00136568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00679851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00140707 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00374456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00063886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00096652 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 159,953,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,111,403 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

