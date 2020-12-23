Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

APPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $59.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,101 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $29,018,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $52,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 1,136,623 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $23,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

