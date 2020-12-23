Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.63. 789,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,167,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 1,237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

