Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Trading 2.5% Higher

Dec 23rd, 2020

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.44. 260,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 608,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

