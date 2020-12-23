DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading 7.2% Higher

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $30.97. 6,729,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,372,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $1,222,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

