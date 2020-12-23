DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

