Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 564,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 920,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

