Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 1,638 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $150,630.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 3,402 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $308,629.44.

On Monday, November 2nd, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $93.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

