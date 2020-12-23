Dover (NYSE:DOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dover’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. Backed by solid year-to-date margin performance and strong backlog levels, Dover raised the current-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance to between $5.40 and $5.45 compared with the prior guidance of $5.00-$5.25. The company is poised to gain from strong growth in biopharma, aerospace & defense, heat exchangers and marking & coding business for the current year. Dover's cost reduction initiatives, acquisitions, e-commerce, new product development, as well as inorganic investment in core business platforms will also drive growth. However, the company expects bleak demand in its Engineered Products segment while Pumps & Process Solutions segment will continue to bear the brunt of weak oil and gas mid- and downstream markets.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $127.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.16.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dover by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dover by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

