DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $677,614.67 and approximately $715.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00024761 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009073 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

