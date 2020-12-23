Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) (TSE:DNG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.84

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) (TSE:DNG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.78. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 69,727 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.57 million and a PE ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.95.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) (TSE:DNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

In other news, Director Jean Martineau sold 20,000 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 790,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,445,784.18.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

