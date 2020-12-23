Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.01

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and traded as high as $30.49. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Byrd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Insiders own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.