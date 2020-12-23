Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stake Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 153.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

