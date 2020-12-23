East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50. Approximately 2,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.47.

East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt Company Profile (TSE:ECF.UN)

East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is a closed end fixed income fund launched and managed by Arrow Capital Management. The fund is co-managed by East Coast Fund Management Inc It invests in fixed income markets. East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is domiciled in Canada.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit