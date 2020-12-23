Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Buys $421,124.34 in Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $421,124.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $132,234.94.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $1,651,115.65.

EFT opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 73.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 75,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

