Eden (EDN) Hits Market Cap of $788,595.60

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Eden has a market capitalization of $788,595.60 and approximately $51,143.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00135387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00665602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00098501 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

