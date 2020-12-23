Egretia Hits 24 Hour Volume of $613,221.00 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Egretia has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $613,221.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00136588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.00678266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00122234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00064434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00098627 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

