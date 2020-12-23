Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIDX. Guggenheim downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,616. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $126.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of -0.26.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $797,905.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,136.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $6,441,058. Insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

