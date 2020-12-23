Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF.AX) (ASX:ECF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF.AX) (ASX:ECF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.91.

In other news, insider Paul Bedbrook bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,900.00 ($37,785.71).

