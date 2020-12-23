Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.22

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $16.80. Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 760,977 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$383.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9763273 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

