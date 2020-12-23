Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) (LON:ELIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $310.00

Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) (LON:ELIX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 8459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297.50 ($3.89).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.43.

Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) Company Profile (LON:ELIX)

Elixirr International plc provides management consultancy services worldwide. The company offers its services for industries, such as financial services, consumer goods, retail, and technology media and telecommunications. Elixirr International plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.